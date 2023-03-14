Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Adjust Itineraries as New Storm Threatens Eastern Caribbean

Weather experts are monitoring a potentially dangerous storm developing in the Atlantic, just days after Florida and other parts of the US were severely impacted by Hurricane Debby.

Due to forecasts of adverse weather in the eastern Caribbean later this week, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have altered the itineraries of two ships to avoid the region.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which departed Miami on Saturday, will now sail to the western Caribbean instead of the eastern Caribbean islands, cancelling stops at St Kitts, St Thomas, and the US Virgin Islands.

The ship will visit Cozumel, Roatan in Honduras, and Costa Maya, before spending a day at Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas on 16 August.

Similarly, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway, which set off from Miami on Sunday, has adjusted its itinerary to avoid the eastern Caribbean. It will now visit Roatan, Harvest Caye in Belize, Costa Maya, and Cozumel in the western Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Center is warning that a tropical depression could be forming near the Lesser and Greater Antilles, including the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, and Hispaniola.