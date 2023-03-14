fbpx
Wizz Air Promotes Diarmuid O’Conghaile to Chief Operating Officer Post

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Hungarian low fares carrier Wizz Air has named Diarmuid O’Conghaile its new chief operating officer.

Mr O’Conghaile joined Wizz in 2022 and initially headed up its Wizz Air Malta division. Prior to that he was chief executive designate of the Irish Aviation Authority.

His promotion forms part of a series of senior management changes at Wizz. Wizz’ president, Robert Carey, has left the airline after three years.

Chief operating officer Michael Delehant will now become senior chief commercial and operations officer. Jozsef Varadi remains Wizz CEO.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
