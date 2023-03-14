Air Passenger Demand Up Nearly 11% in May

Airline travel passenger demand jumped 10.7%, year-on-year, in May, according to latest monthly figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The research revealed a 14.6% year-on-year jump in international flight demand and a 4.7% rise in domestic travel demand.

“Strong demand for travel continues with airlines posting a 10.7% year-on-year increase in travel for May. Airlines filled 83.4% of their seats, a record for the month. With May ticket sales for early peak-season travel up nearly 6%, the growth trend shows no signs of abating,” said IATA Director General, Willie Walsh.

He added: “Airlines are doing everything they can to ensure smooth journeys for all travellers over the peak northern summer period. But our expectations of air navigation service providers (ANSPs) are already being tested. With 5.2 million minutes of air traffic control delays racked up in Europe even before the peak season begins, it is clear that Europe’s ANSPs have unresolved challenges. And the 32,000 flight delays over the Memorial Day weekend in May show that challenges persist in the US too. Airlines are accountable to their customers; ANSPs must be as well. ANSP performance matters to their airline customers and to millions of travellers. We all need them to do their job efficiently.”