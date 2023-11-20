UK Events Firms ‘Meet’ Ireland in London’s West End

A total of 37 leading British meetings and events professionals attended the recent ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event in London.

The annual B2B event – organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI – saw the buyers from Britain meet, and do business with, some 36 tourism businesses from across Ireland.

The aim of ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ is to grow Business Events from Britain to Ireland. The event provides a valuable opportunity for the companies from Ireland to showcase and sell their product and to inspire the British buyers to confirm their corporate meetings and incentive events in Ireland for 2024 and beyond.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted that so many top British meetings and events professionals took the time to attend our ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event and meet our partners from across Ireland – demonstrating their commitment and interest in Ireland for 2024 and beyond.”

“Business Events is an important, high yield sector and Tourism Ireland has been undertaking a busy programme of activity throughout 2023 to grow business in this area. Our promotions have been highlighting our world-class venues and facilities, as well as ease of access from Britain and the unique experiences on offer right around Ireland.”

‘Meet in Ireland’ is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland, comprising Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland – who work in partnership to promote the island of Ireland as a leading Business Events destination.