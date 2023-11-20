Gala Dinner and Award Winners at Worldchoice Conference 2023

Following on from the speakers and networking session, the 160-strong contingent at the Worldchoice Conference regrouped to ready themselves for the Gala Dinner and Awards.

Princess Cruises sponsored the Worldchoice Conference Gala Dinner 2023. The iNUA Collection sponsored pre-dinner drinks and TUI & Crystal Ski sponsored the dinner wines. The Band and DJ are sponsored by Bookabed and Hertz, respectively.

The evening also had a raffle for “Robbie Our Hero” to raise money for our loved and very much missed friend and colleague, Robbie Smart.

ITAA President, Angela Walsh outlined, in relation to the people present, “The wisdom, the knowledge and the experience that these people bring to the table is invaluable and it will continue to be.”

She commended Carol Anne on such a successful event and in plain English, “You nailed it” to rapturous applause. She also highlighted the engaging and relevant content from the speakers during the day. She shared that one of her goals is to foster & promote a culture of learning, sharing and embracing change.

Prizes on the Night

There were fabulous prizes on the night which included:

A 7-night cruise from Riviera Travel (including flights from Dublin, transfers, meals & superior drinks package)

A family holiday to France with Irish Ferries and KelAir Campotel (including a return ferry crossing on the luxurious WB Yeats for car and cabin)

2 return tickets from Dublin to Abu Dhabi with Etihad

2 business class return tickets from Dublin to Cairo with Egyptair

2 tickets from Dublin, Cork or Shannon to Reus with TUI & Crystal Ski

5-day / 4-night tour of Jordan with Nebo Tours

An abundance of vouchers and hampers too!

Worldchoice Conference – Award Winners 2023

The evening included several awards namely:

Royal Caribbean & Silversea Shining Star – Cruise 2023

Annette Hynes (Fahy Travel)

Worldchoice Cruise Agent of the Year 2023

Centre Travel (Boutique Class) and Abbey Travel

Worldchoice Agent Bronze Award 2023

Winner: MD Travel (Boutique Class) and Strand Travel

Worldchoice Agent Silver Award 2023

Winners: Arrow Travel (Boutique Class) and Tullys Travel

Worldchoice Trade Partner of the Year 2023

Winner: Celebrity Cruises

Worldchoice Agent of the Year 2023

Winners: O’Donohoe Travel (Boutique Class) and Manning Travel

Congratulations to all the award winners from everyone at ITTN!