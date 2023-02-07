Trabolgan Holiday Village Gets Green Light for Multimillion Euro Overhaul

Trabolgan Holiday Village has announced that it has been given the green light to proceed with a huge multi-million euro revamp of its amenities, as well as an expansion of its accommodation offering.

The popular holiday destination – which sits on 140 acres of woodland near Midleton in Co Cork – will be closed this year, but will reopen in 2024, to allow for the major works to be undertaken.

These include the building and fitting out of 40 new holiday mobile homes – for which planning permission has been granted – a revamp of its existing accommodation, with new kitchens and bathrooms; a full make-over of the popular Cove entertainment venue; and a full refurbishment and modernisation of the indoor pool/sub tropical swimming pool paradise.

The latter will see the introduction of new slides, features and changing facilities and a transforming of the area into “a modern, multi-functional venue, which will enhance and also improve our guests’ experience.”

“Following many years of investment into our accommodation and activity facilities that we now are taking the next major step in continuing to improve and deliver the best holiday experience to you,” Trabolgan said.

“We are excited to tell you that, following extensive design consultation with our local planning authority and completion of tendering processes, that a multi-million euro investment has now been agreed for Trabolgan Holiday Village,” the resort tweeted.