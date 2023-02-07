CIE Tours’ Annual Awards of Excellence Back After 2-Year Break

CIE Tours is back to celebrate and honour the cream of the Irish hospitality industry.

“After a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re excited to be back, honouring the best of Irish hospitality,” the company said.

CIE Tours’ 31st Annual Awards of Excellence will see 14 overall category winners from around the country presented with Gold Excellence awards based on feedback from nearly 20,000 visitors who toured the island of Ireland with CIE Tours in 2022.

These include: Best 5, 4 and 3 star Hotel, Best Hotel Accommodation, Best Hotel Dinner, Best Hotel Service & Hospitality, Best Event Dinner/Entertainment, Special Dinner Feature, Best Tour Features, Best Walking Tour, Best Visit, Best Lunch, Best Sheep Dog Trail and National Heritage Award

“You are invited to join us for this celebratory evening of the best of Irish hospitality, hosted by Elizabeth Crabill, CEO, CIE Tours,” the company said.

Date & Time: Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Cocktails & Canapés 6:00 – 7:00pm. Awards Presentation 7:00 – 8:00pm

Venue: Epic, The Irish Emigration Museum, The CHQ Building, Custom House Quay, Dublin 1