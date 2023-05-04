Norwegian Travel Writers ‘Chill Out’ in Ireland

Five Norwegian travel journalists have been exploring Ireland, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. They flew to Dublin on the new flight from Bergen, operated by Norwegian airline Widerøe. The aim of the visit is to highlight the new flight, showcase some of the many things to see and do in Ireland and inspire the journalists’ readers in Norway to come and follow in their footsteps.

Widerøe will operate two flights per week from Bergen to Dublin, helping to boost tourism from Norway to the island of Ireland this year.Tourism Ireland is working closely with Widerøe, to maximise the promotion of its new service.

The journalists – whose publications have a combined circulation of more than 150,000 readers – enjoyed visits to the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI), Trinity College Dublin, the Guinness Storehouse and Windmill Lane Recording Studios. Their itinerary also included a tour of Dublin with Viking Splash Tours, a cruise on the River Boyne and visits to Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre, Slane Castle Estate and Slane Whiskey Distillery.

Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential travel writers to come and experience some of the many things to see and do on a holiday in Ireland. Fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for Ireland through the media in Norway. The articles these journalists will produce will be read by more than 150,000 people – or potential holidaymakers for Ireland.

“The new Widerøe flight from Bergen to Dublin is great news for Irish tourism. As an island destination, we know the importance of direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated; there’s a proven correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, so this new flight will be an important factor in growing visitor numbers from Norway.”