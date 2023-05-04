TravelMedia.ie – PR Account Executive

TravelMedia.ie is Ireland’s leading specialist Travel PR, Marketing & Communications company. We specialise in PR & digital PR, strategic advice, event management, industry consultancy, content marketing, and digital communications within the Irish and UK travel industries – delivering measurable results for our clients.

Founded in 2006, we have grown and expanded to meet the needs of our growing list of clients which include airlines, tourist boards, travel agents, tour operators, hotels, and travel-related products and services. Our agency puts a strong emphasis on digital and as such, you should have a passion for all things digital and social media. In addition to traditional PR, we also promote our clients across all online and social platforms, using video, Facebook lives, and Facebook groups.

We are on the lookout for a new PR Account Executive who will be working on a number of client accounts, in both the Irish and UK markets. This individual should have strong knowledge of digital marketing and social media.

Main Responsibilities

Develop and maintain media databases.

Respond to media queries on behalf of clients.

Identify PR opportunities for clients and proactively execute PR activity in relation to this.

Media monitoring. Daily collation of all client media clippings / online mentions to be sent to clients.

Client relations. Manage relationships with clients and provide counsel where required. Keep clients informed of work and timelines.

Assist with client account work.

Write press releases, backgrounders, feature articles, adverts, and social / website copy.

Keep informed of clients’ brands/products/services/marketing developments – their key issues, competitors, and industry trends.

Participate in client meetings and complete conference reports/minutes for client meetings.

Client reporting and ad-hoc campaign/initiative reporting where required.

Event Management. Ability to devise and execute all kinds of events, from online to in-person, small scale to large scale.

Social Media. Good knowledge of social media platforms and functions. Ability to create social and media content on behalf of clients and proactively post across all social media platforms.

Travel abroad for client meetings, conferences, and press trips.

What we are looking for

Strong digital marketing and writing skills.

3+ years of experience in marketing communications/PR, preferably in an agency setting.

Fluency in written and spoken Spanish is preferred.

Qualification in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism, or Marketing.

Be highly computer literate and extremely organised.

An interest and experience in all things digital i.e. social media, online PR, and blogging.

Confident in using social media management/content creation tools such as AgoraPulse, Buffer, or Canva.

A “can-do” temperament. Commitment to meeting tight project deadlines.

A self-starter who is energetic, enthusiastic, persistent, creative, and motivated to work in a fast-paced, team environment.

Awareness of the value of time and the ability to maximise the use of the time allotted to each project; ability to “work smart”.

Strong people skills: the ability to interact with a wide range of personalities.

A positive attitude.

Trustworthy; honest and reliable.

Sociable and outgoing.

Salary: Dependent on experience

Please note that some travel (both in Ireland and abroad) may be required from time to time.

Interested applicants should send their CV to [email protected]