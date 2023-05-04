Welcome to Albufeira Roadshow Hits Dublin

The Albufeira Tourist Board, led by General Manager Joana Machado returned to the Irish market this week, with their partners – with an event in Belfast on May 2 (Tuesday) with Travel Solutions, and an event in Medley, Dublin, on May 3 (Wednesday).

A big showing of trade and press showed up to meet with suppliers, and partners.

The Portuguese Ambassador to Ireland, Bernard Lucena, spoke, as well as Joana Machado, GM Albufeira Tourism.

Both spoke, in depth, about how important the Irish market is to the Algarve, and to Albufeira, in particular, in terms of market share – and also how much Irish guests are valued in the Algarve.

The Algarve delivered over 450,000 beds in 2022 and hopes to pass the 500,000 mark this year. Ireland is the 3rd largest tourist market for both Albufeira and the Algarve, in general – after the UK and Germany, and it has just been announced that Albufeira has the top blue flag beaches in Europe.

Albufeira is also becoming increasingly well known for Warm Weather Training for sports teams and groups and it is about to Launch a new Diving Experience.

www.visitalbufeira.pt

www.tourismodealbufeira.com

Aer Lingus, Ryanair and TAP Air Portugal service the Algarve via Faro.

One for the calendar is New Year’s Eve in Albufeira. The city’s celebrations routinely see around 170,000 people celebrate on the main beach.

Companies present at the Irish roadshows included: EC Travel, Visacar, Pedras del Rey, Algarvexperience, Bar 33, DHM, AP Hotels, Details, The Prime Energyze, EHB, and VIDAMAR.