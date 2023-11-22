SEARCH
Ireland Ranked Most Affordable Country for Luxury Holiday Homes

Ireland is the most affordable country in which to have a luxury holiday or secondary home.

That’s according to new research by UK-based luxury property marketing agency Proven Partners, which has produced a league table of popular destinations for UK second-home buyers against the backdrop of Britain witnessing significant hikes in property taxes for second homes.

Ireland ranked highest due to low taxes, favourable prices per square foot, car hire costs, and its proximity to the UK.

Cyprus, Mauritius, South Africa and Croatia rounded out the top 5 destinations; but Ireland was well above them and the likes of France, Spain and Portugal.

Colin Hannan, Co-CEO at Proven Partners, commented: “Ireland, often perceived as expensive, offers stunning coastal properties at a fraction of the cost in the UK, especially with the rising taxes there.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
