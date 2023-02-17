Fáilte Ireland Boosts Board with 5 Appointments

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD has announced the following five new appointments to the board of the National Tourism Development Authority (Fáilte Ireland):

• Ms. Catherine Toolan

• Ms. Angela Ruttledge

• Mr. Kilian Maxwell

• Dr. Matt Kennedy

• Ms. Vivienne Jupp

The five appointees will each serve a five-year term.

Tourism Minister, Catherine Martin

Commenting on the appointments, Minister Martin said:

“I wish to congratulate all five appointees and wish them the very best during their terms. I am delighted to announce the appointments of such high calibre candidates and am very grateful to them for taking on these very important roles and offering their skills and expertise to the National Tourism Development Authority.”

Chairperson Paul Carty said:

“On behalf of the Authority and executive team at Fáilte Ireland I warmly welcome and congratulate the new members to the Authority who are each highly qualified, experienced and respected in their fields. I am really looking forward to working with them as we continue to support our tourism industry recover sustainably and prosper. The wealth of experience the 5 new members bring will add enormous value to the Authority, to Fáilte Ireland, to the tourism sector and to the country as a whole. I wish them well in their new roles.”

The appointments follow a public call for applications on www.stateboards.ie and an assessment process.