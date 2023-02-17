Tourism Ireland Hosts B2B Workshop in Copenhagen in Bid to Attract Nordic Visitors

Ireland was promoted to more than 50 top tour operators and travel agents from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland – at Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop, which took place this week in Copenhagen.

The workshop was hosted in conjunction with VisitBritain.

A total of 22 tourism companies from Ireland took part in the workshop, meeting and doing business with the Nordic travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their Ireland offering, or to include Ireland for the first time, in their programmes for 2023 and beyond.

Tourism companies from Ireland participating in Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop in Copenhagen, with Niall Gibbons (front, centre), Emer Mac Diarmada (front, second left), Maarit Kärkäinnen (front, left), Karen van der Horst (front, right) and Peter Maag (back, left), all Tourism Ireland.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and its partners to remind the Nordic travel professionals all about the many great things to see and do around Ireland – including our great food and drink offering, fantastic accommodation options and our sustainable tourism experiences.

Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland’s manager for the Nordic region, said: “We’re delighted that so many key Nordic travel professionals have taken the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Copenhagen this week, to learn all about our superb tourism offering. Our aim is to increase awareness of Ireland among these influential Nordic tour operators and travel agents – and to help Ireland and our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business.”

In 2019, Tourism Ireland welcomed 256,000 visitors from the Nordic countries to the island of Ireland, who spent €116m during their time here.



