Dublin’s Marker Hotel Officially Rebrands as Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas officially made its debut in Ireland with the opening of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. The property is one of the Irish capital’s most contemporary and architecturally impressive buildings and is located in the heart of the Docklands, a stylish and innovative part of the city that is home to some of the world’s most famous names in tech.

Previously known as the award-winning The Marker, a significant renovation has now been completed with a multi-million investment at the iconic Dublin hotel which is a member of Leading Hotels of the World. All the 187 bedrooms have now been refurbished while the lobby and bar have been refreshed with the addition of new soft furnishings, bespoke cabinetry, and custom furniture. A destination restaurant, ‘Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins’, will welcome hotel residents and city dwellers alike from June. The new restaurant will feature the very best of locally sourced products served in a contemporary manner and with a uniquely Irish twist.

Overlooking the Waterfront on Grand Canal Square in the heart of Dublin City, the property is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded hotels. With its slick architecture, design and incredible location, the property oozes luxurious, international cool. Set in the heart of Silicon Docks, a nod to Silicon Valley on account of the high concentration of multinational high-tech companies located in the area, the hotel is both striking and eye catching. Close to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel is a perfect cultural and business epicentre for travellers’ keen to experience classic Irish hospitality at its best. Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel is the only five-star hotel in the area, which has recently emerged as one of the most vibrant, dynamic and modern parts of the city for living, working and socialising.

Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel has a contemporary design and style with eight state-of-the-art event and meeting facilities and offers 187 renovated stylish guest rooms over six floors comprising 124 Premier and Deluxe rooms, 18 Junior Corner Suites and three large executive suites. Named after its Dublin-born Nobel Prize architect, The Roche Suite offers 99 sqm of living space whilst the 92sqm Schwartz Suite, named after the square designer, features sweeping Grand Canal Square views. The spacious 129 sqm Presidential Suite is located on the fifth floor and boasts unobstructed views of Grand Canal Square offering two en suite bedrooms and separate living spaces.

Services include the Condé Nast award-winning spa that offers an infinity pool, sauna and eucalyptus-infused steam room, alongside a series of new Signature Anantara Spa treatments inspired by indigenous Irish ingredients. A stylish rooftop terrace with stunning panoramic 360º views across the cityscape stretching to the sea at Dublin Bay is the best rooftop in the city.

The hotel will now offer a myriad of unforgettable guest experiences which will create lifelong memories and offer guests the chance to explore, discover and experience more through the property’s bespoke visitor experiences. Culinary activities include a signature Spice Spoons journey with the Executive Chef to the nearby seaside fishing village of Howth. Here, guests will be sailed around Dublin Bay on a fishing boat, spotting inquisitive seals and sometimes even wild dolphins. Back at the dock guests enjoy a stop off at Kish Fish, home to one of Ireland’s most prestigious smoked salmon smokehouses before returning to the hotel to try a hand at baking Irish soda bread from the chef’s secret recipe.

Other experiences take a deep dive into the sporting, cultural and historical experiences of Ireland. Wild swimming in the famous 40ft seaside swimming beauty spot is a cold but exhilarating experience. Other bespoke experiences only available to Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel guests include a night of storytelling with a traditional ‘seanachai’ (Gaelic for ‘story teller’), a heart racing horse racing experience with a leading horse trainer and a decadent head to toe spa experience to mention but a few.

In the surrounding area visitors to the city can enjoy a walk through the culture and heritage of the Docklands, which dates from the eighteenth century, a wide range of options for foodie travelers, including cosy cafés and high-end restaurants, shopping on nearby Grafton Street, boat rides along the River Liffey and in Dublin Bay or sporting activities from a relaxing yoga class to watching a game of Gaelic football at renowned Croke Park.

The Dublin hotel is the 8th Anantara in Europe, joining Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal, the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Marbella, Spain, Anantara New York Palace Budapest in Hungary, Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel and Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel in Italy, Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in France and Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam in Netherlands.