Dalata Hotel Group Secures Green Tourism Sustainability Certification

Dalata Hotel Group has secured a Green Tourism sustainability certification for all of its Clayton, Maldron and partner hotels.

The group – which operates across Ireland, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands – attained the ‘Gold’ standard in Green Tourism certification for all 48 previously assessed hotels, along with a Gold and Silver for two new hotel additions to the portfolio during 2023.

Additionally, all 45 hotels that applied were also accredited ‘Gold’ for ‘Green Meetings’ certification. Dalata has an action plan to achieve ‘Gold’ across its entire portfolio in the coming years.

These certifications acknowledge Dalata’s ongoing efforts to minimise environmental impact, engage with local communities, and enhance accessibility for both guests and staff, with the recently created ‘Green Meetings’ standard, evaluating how well venues adhere to environmentally friendly and socially responsible practices of meetings and events.

To achieve a ‘Gold’ certification, businesses must demonstrate a strong environmental ethos, implement significant changes to their working practices, and consistently review and maintain them.

Caitriona Conroy, Head of Operational Risk & Sustainability, at Dalata Hotel Group, said: “As a leader in the hospitality industry, we remain committed to contributing to a more resilient and environmentally conscious future. Retaining the Green Tourism ‘Gold’ score for most of our hotels is a testament to our commitment to sustainability across all levels of our organisation and we will continue through our actions plans to build on our ‘Gold’ standard awards. I would like to thank all the hotel teams and managers for their dedication in sustaining key sustainability credentials across our portfolio. I also wish to express gratitude to Green Tourism for their continued guidance and recognition of our sustainability achievements.”

Andrea Nicholas, CEO, of Green Tourism, said: “It is fantastic to see how their progressive approach to sustainability has enabled Dalata Hotel Group’s leadership team to achieve both Green Tourism and Green Meetings Gold certification at so many of their hotels across Ireland, the UK and Europe. We are delighted to have been able to support them since 2019, advising on best sustainability practice and monitoring to enable them to reach the exceptional environmental performance standards they are now achieving as a Group.”