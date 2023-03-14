Irish Travel Tech Firm Datalex Reports Return to Annual Revenue Growth

Irish travel technology company Datalex – which is a market leader in airline e-commerce solutions – has reported a return to annual revenue growth, with a 23% jump in 2023 to $28.9m.

Gross profit, for the year, was up 52% to $9.7m. Datalex also lowered its adjusted losses from $5.3m to $2.9m.

Last year, Datalex renewed key partnerships with clients including Aer Lingus, JetBlue, Edelweiss, Air China and Air Transat. It also signed up, as new clients, LATAM Airlines.

Jonathan Rockett, Datalex CEO, said: “It is hugely positive that the Group has continued to sign new customers over the past 18 months. It is a validation of the solution that Datalex provides to the airline market and also proof of Datalex’s ability to win in its market.

“The renewals of key customer accounts in 2023 not only increased Datalex’s recurring revenue base for the medium term, but also enabled the Group to move its customers to the Group’s streamlined revenue model.”