Attraction World goes Live with Intrepid Urban Adventures.

Attraction World Group have announced a strategic partnership with Intrepid Urban Adventures, the day tour arm of Intrepid Travel, specialising in immersive local experiences. This collaboration aims to broaden the range of unique and authentic travel opportunities available to customers, combining Attraction World Group’s extensive reach with Intrepid Urban Adventures’ expertise in crafting memorable city tours.

Through this partnership, Attraction World Group will integrate Intrepid Urban Adventures’ tours into its booking platform, providing customers with access to tours across more than 20 cities worldwide. This initiative not only enhances the variety of tours available but also supports sustainable tourism by promoting local businesses and communities.

Martyn Sansom, Head of Global Experiences for Attraction World, said: “This opportunity opens lots of new destinations which will help to service the needs of our partners and customers. Intrepid is a well-known brand within the tour industry and we’re happy to work in partnership with them.”

Charli Preston, Senior Partnerships Manager for Intrepid Urban Adventures, said: “With overtourism being a real issue, it’s becoming increasingly important to spread the value of tourism to lesser-known areas. We look forward to introducing Attraction World customers to true off-the-beaten path trips with this collaboration.”

Kelly Hayre, Retail Director for Attraction World, said: “Following the launch of our sustainability policy earlier this year, this collaboration is incredibly exciting. Agents have noted an increasing demand for authentic local experiences, which is precisely what Intrepid Urban Adventures offers. We will be introducing some fantastic tours, including Bali’s Hidden Rice Terraces Trek Experience, the Melbourne Booze Makes History Better Tour, the Bangkok Chinatown Sights and Bites Experience, and many more. The retail team look forward to supporting our agents in driving these sales.”