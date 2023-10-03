Adare Manor Named Best Resort in Europe by Condé Nast Traveller

Adare Manor has been named Best Resort in Europe for the second consecutive year by top travel publication Condé Nast Traveller in its 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious awards recognising excellence in the travel industry, celebrating the ultimate destinations on the planet. Running since 1998, these awards are voted on by hundreds of thousands of discerning world travellers, with nominations marked on a wide variety of criteria, including service, food and atmosphere.

Last year, Adare Manor – which hosts golf’s Ryder Cup in 2027 – scored higher than any other European resort to win the coveted title of Best Resort in Europe, and also Best Resort in the World, a resounding vote of appreciation and approval from Condé Nast Traveller readers. This year’s score is again the highest, confirming Adare Manor as winner of this exceptional accolade for an unprecedented second year running.

“We are genuinely thrilled to be recognised as the Best Resort in Europe for the second time by Condé Nast Traveler,” said Brendan O’Connor, General Manager of Adare Manor, “and therefore by the most important people to all of us here at the resort — our guests. Being chosen as their absolute favourite resort in Europe by voters who have visited and experienced our ‘Beyond Everything’ approach to what we do is such a source of satisfaction and reward to all our team at Adare Manor. Being named Best Resort in Europe was a great honour and delight last year, but it’s almost more magical for us to be chosen for a second year in succession.

“It is really gratifying to have our commitment to making sure every experience at Adare Manor is truly special rewarded with this win, whether you’re dropping into us from the village or from across the world. I would like to sincerely thank every member of our team at Adare Manor, across all departments at the resort. These awards recognise the best travel and hospitality experiences across our industry and I know that the professionalism and passion of each team member has contributed to this wonderful win.”