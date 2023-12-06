Sparkling Afternoon Tea with Princess Cruises

Rebecca Kelly (Princess Cruises) hosted afternoon tea in the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin’s leafy Ballsbridge. The drinks and outfits sparkled next to the festive lights and tasty bites as Rebecca thanked the members of the trade for their support during the year.

Guests were in for a treat with singer Sean Boland truly entertaining the crowd (you may know him from the viral video of the doorman at Brown Thomas singing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”).

Sun Princess Arriving & More

With the festive season in full swing, the public may be making New Year’s resolutions but travel agents are already firmly focused on 2024. For Princess Cruises, Sun Princess, the newest addition to the fleet will arrive next year.

She will have 2,150 cabins, 21 decks and a guest capacity of 4,300. She will sail the Mediterranean next summer and will have classic and new offerings including Crown Grill (having dined here on two Princess Cruises ships, it is an outstanding steakhouse). In other favourite dining experiences, for an exceptional immersive culinary evening, try 360 onboard Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess – check it out here.

Nick Hughes Departs Princess

Nick is departing the Princess Cruises’ family and shared with the audience “I just wanted to say, whether you’re a travel agent to operating partner, or with the media, that each and every booking, each and every photo that you publish has definitely, definitely helped. I just feel as though the journey here really just getting going…”

He highlighted Rebecca’s efforts in hosting so many fam trips with the trade and media so that people get to experience and “understand the difference and why Princess has that premium price compared to some other cruise lines in the market”.

Interestingly, Nick shared that some of the big UK partners and big OTAs (that deliver over 10,000 guests a year) conduct customer surveys as to whether guests would recommend Princess to a friend or family member, Princess has always come out in the top two.

He emphasised the value the crew bring and, from my experience onboard Enchanted Princess, the service was not only exceptional but incredibly personable which made it stand out in its field.

Rebecca – Passionate & Determined

Speaking of our Irish cruise princess, Niki explained “Rebecca is passionate, determined and she really fights her corner, she works incredibly hard” and he asked the members of the travel trade to continue to show her their support for 2024 and 2025. He ended by wishing the audience a Merry Christmas. From my perspective, Rebecca is fairly unstoppable, one of the funniest people I know and would fight not only her corner but those of her friends too.