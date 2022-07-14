ITTN Awards 2022 – When & Where

The ITTN Awards 2022 will be held on Friday 25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. Last year, we held a much smaller affair due to hospitality restrictions in place. But this year, we are back with a bang and ready to get the party started again!

When: Friday 25th November 2022 Where: Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4

ITTN Awards 2021

The 2021 awards were held on December 2nd. It was a much smaller affair compared to previous years due to current Covid restrictions around hospitality. The drinks reception was hosted in Medley on Fleet Street, Dublin 2. You can check out more information and pictures from the night here.

Bookings are open! Email [email protected] to reserve your table and ask about our amazing sponsorship opportunities.