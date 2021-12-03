ITTN Awards 2021: Back with a bang

After months of hard work, excitement and even a little uncertainty, we held the annual ITTN Awards last night and it really was a night to remember.

A massive thank you to everyone who came – we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!

Although Covid changed the plan slightly, it really was nice to be out celebrating and meeting friends, old and new. The travel industry has faced a lot of difficulties since the pandemic so this was almost like a reward for getting through it all.

It was an honour to recognise the work ethic and passion of all those working in the travel industry and we truly can’t thank you enough for looking after us all throughout the last 20 months.



















A massive congratulations to all the winners again, who are listed down below:

Thank you all who made the night possible, including:

Sponsors: Turkish Airlines, Silver Sponsors Salou Tourism, Spanish Tourism and Visit Portugal.

Many thanks also to our Travel Agent sponsors which include Princess Cruises, Malta Tourism Authority, TUI, Visit Barbados, Aurigny Airlines, Guernsey Tourism and Iberostar Hotel Group.

Venue: Andrew Rudd, Medley.

More photos and videos will follow in the following days so stay tuned, and we hope to see you all for a bigger and better event in 2022!