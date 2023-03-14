TPG Event in Cork, this Thursday!

Calling all agents in the greater Cork area. This Thursday is the return of the Travel Partners Group Agent Appreciation event at the Sky Bar in Clancy’s on Princes St in Cork from 6pm in association with Shannon Airport who again have generously donated several pairs of flights to Naples, Porto and Budapest, which can be won on the evening along to with lots of other prizes. Don’t miss out, just make sure to RSVP to [email protected] if you haven’t already done so.