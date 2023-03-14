fbpx
Travel News

Aer Lingus Pilot Action Sparks Concerns for Summer Travel Plans

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Holidaymakers are “extremely worried” about the upcoming industrial action by Aer Lingus pilots, according to a travel expert. The pilots have announced an “indefinite” work to rule starting June 26th. The notice, served on Tuesday, indicates that pilots will only work their published rosters and not accept any amendments or work outside regular hours.

Clare Dunne, chief executive of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), said that people with summer holiday bookings are “really, really worried.” She explained that travellers face potential delays, cancellations, and financial losses if flights are disrupted. Ms Dunne advised those who have already booked with Aer Lingus to “sit tight and see how it pans out,” noting that there’s little to gain from cancelling prematurely.

Aer Lingus responded by calling the action unnecessary and warning of significant disruption for both customers and employees. The airline requested a 15-day advance notice to mitigate the impact, but this request was declined by IALPA. Aer Lingus emphasised that they will do everything possible to minimize disruption, but the impact on summer travel plans remains a significant concern.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
