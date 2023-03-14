fbpx
Travel Industry Events this Week – 24 June 2024

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

This week the following events are taking place:

  • Tuesday 25 Jue 2024 – If Only Roadshow Cork River Lee Hotel, Cork.
  • Wednesday 26 June 2024 – Discover New England Trade & Media Lunch, Parisien, Belfast
  • Wednesday 26 June 2024 – The Best of Britany, Wine and Whiskey Wednesday – Hyde Dublin
  • Wednesday 26 June 2024 – If Only Roadshow Dublin – The Grayson
  • Thursday 27 June 2024 – Presentation of Castille La Mancha in Dublin
  • Thursday 27 June 2024 – Visit Florida Brunch
  • Thursday 27 June 2024 – Discover New England Trade & Media Lunch, Dublin

For more information about these events, check out – https://ittn.ie/events

To add your event to ITTN’s Event Calendar, please email [email protected]

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
