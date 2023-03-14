Top Seven Family Activities in the Algarve This Summer

With the school summer holidays approaching, families will be putting together their holiday trip itineraries and wish lists. The Algarve in southern Portugal, one of the most popular summer destinations, offers an array of fun family-friendly activities full of adventure, wildlife encounters and creative workshops to keep the most demanding kids happy. Parents will be pleased too, as the Algarve has just been recognised as the most affordable European holiday destination in the Holiday Money Report by Post Office Travel Money*.

Here are some of the best activities the Algarve region has to offer for families with children of all ages:

Wildlife Encounters

From encounters with dolphins at Zoomarine in Albufeira, boat tours to watch whales and dolphins in the wild, seeing the various animals at Zoo Lagos, to enjoying a wildlife workshop at Krazy World in Algoz, there is so much choice for getting up close to the local wildlife.

– At Zoomarine prices start from €24.50 per junior (under 10 years old) or senior (over 65 years old) and €33.50 per adult for a one-day entrance pass at Zoomarine. For more information visit: www.zoomarine.pt

– Prices start from €25 per child and €40 per adult for a dolphin watching boat tour with Blue Fleet. For more information visit: www.bluefleet.pt

– At Zoo Lagos, prices start from €11.18 per child (3-11 years old) and €15.83 per adult for a one-day entrance pass at Zoo Lagos. For more information visit: www.zoolagos.com

– At Krazy World prices start from €33.90 for a family ticket of two adults and one child (4-10 years old) for a one-day entrance pass at Krazy World. For more information visit: www.krazyworld.com

Wet and Wild

For thrill-seekers, Slide & Splash in Lagoa is a paradise for kids and teenagers, plus there’s plenty of fun to be had for the adults too. The variety of slides, pools and games offer everything needed to make lifelong holiday memories in the sunshine. Prices start from €21.60 per junior (under 10 years old) or senior (over 65 years old) and €28.80 per adult for a one-day entrance pass.

For more information visit: www.slidesplash.com

Whilst Aquashow in Quarteira, has an array of spectacular water slides, rides, wave pools and swimming pools for the whole family to get involved in. Aqualand and Aquakids are great options for families with younger children to experience fun in the waters. There is also an indoor park for alternative water slides, attractions and even spa treatments. Prices start from €24 per junior (6-10 years old) or senior (over 65 years old) and €33 per adult for a one-day entrance pass.

For more information visit: www.aquashowpark.com

The beautiful coastline of the Algarve provides a stunning backdrop for beaches of golden sand and crystal-clear sea. Some of the longer beaches such as Meia Praia in Lagos and Praia da Rocha in Portimão have plenty of space for beach games, and are good spots for walks, whilst the smaller coves with caves are a great place for swimming and sunbathing. Snorkelling around the rocks that line the shore is another fantastic way to experience the coastline for older children and adults.

Discover Nature

The small islands off the coast near Faro and the natural park of Ria Formosa make for a great day trip for families. The maze of canals, islands, marshes and barrier islands, stretching 60kms along the Algarve coast is a beautiful spot for nature and bird watching. You can either hire a bike, take the ferry to the islands or take a cruise with a nature guide around the estuary and the deserted beaches.

Prices start from €25/£22 per person www.iseacharter.com/boat-tours/speed-boat-tour/

Kayaking around the caves and grottos of Pont de Piedade near Lagos, Portugal’s version of the 12 Apostles, is fun to do with the family; or stand up paddle boarding in Carvoeiro, are other recommended ways to take in the spectacular surroundings from the calm blue waters.

Get Active

Walking and biking are two of the best ways to explore the Algarve and its beauty. The Seven Hanging Valleys Trail is considered as one of the most beautiful hikes in Europe (by European Best Destinations) and has long been the most famous and popular of the Algarve hikes, encompassing some of the region’s most stunning coastal scenery. The trail passes over limestone cliffs, offers spectacular sea views, and leads walkers to hidden beaches and natural arches. This 5.7-kilometer route connects Praia da Marinha to Praia de Vale Centeanes. A stop at Carvalho Beach is a must with children.

With a steady breeze creating consistent waves in the southwest of the region, surfing is a popular activity for families. Freeride Surfcamp & School in Sagres offers an array of different surf lessons and courses for different age groups.

Prices start from €70 per person for their’ Getting the Feeling’ introduction course for one day inclusive of a wetsuit, surfboard, 2.5 hour lesson and insurance. For more information visit: www.frsurf.com

Get Creative



Loulé Creativo in Loulé is a new initiative that offers creative workshops, courses, themed weekends and experiences inspired by art, craftsmanship, gastronomy and heritage. Tapestry workshops, painting classes and cookery sessions are just some examples of the activities families can partake in. It is certainly an alternative way to experience the history and culture of the Algarve.

Prices vary per workshop. For more info: www.loulecriativo.pt/pt/turismocriativo/experiencias

Learn about the History

Learning about the history of a destination is not always top of a child’s list, but the Faro Story Spot in Faro makes it fun as it’s very interactive. Learn about the city’s enriched history from the Roman times to the reconquest by King Alfonso III, discover the geological formation and marine biodiversity of Ria Formosa and experience the journey of the Mediterranean diet and how it has evolved.

Prices start from €35 for a family of two adults and up to three children for a museum tour. For more information visit: www.farostoryspot.pt

Discover Something New

At Tech Salt in Loulé, you can experience one of the Algarve’s specialties, rock salt. Join Fininho, the mine’s mascot, as you embark on an adventure through the mines. At a depth of 230m beneath the city, discover the history of the rock sale mine and admire the impressive geological formations that are 230 million years old.

Prices start from €65 for a family of four (two adults and two children up to 12 years old). Suitable for ages 6 years and above. For more information visit: www.techsalt.pt

For further information on the Algarve, please visit www.visitalgarve.pt

www.postoffice.co.uk/holidaymoneyreport