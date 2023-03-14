Pittsburgh – The Affordable U.S. Summer City Break for Families

Nicknamed ‘KidsBURGH’ due to its diverse and ever-growing selection of attractions and experiences for children, the official tourism marketing and promotion agency of the Pittsburgh region re-launches its free KidsBURGH® 2024 Passport in time for summer.

An initiative to spotlight Pittsburgh’s iconic family-friendly attractions throughout the city and beyond, the mobile-exclusive pass is available to use until 26 August 2024 and allows visitors to earn prizes when checking in at participating attractions and provides access to passholder-only deals and discounts redeemable at select locations. Eliminating the need to download an app, the pass is accessible via visitpittsburgh.com/kidsburgh by entering your contact information and sent directly to a mobile device via text and email. Upon arrival of participating attractions, ensure the GPS tracker is on to “check in” and present the pass to a member of staff to redeem available discounts.

Key attractions offering discounts as part of the pass include:

● Carnegie Museum of Natural History – One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and among the top natural history museums in the country with areas devoted to many different topics, including birds, minerals and gems, mammals, the arctic, and dinosaurs complete with an excavation area to dig for bones.

● Carnegie Science Center – From four floors of exhibits and live science demos to 50 interactive activities, visitors are invited to explore distant galaxies in one of the nation’s most advanced Planetariums and tour a real Cold War submarine.

● Idlewild & SoakZone – An amusement park located just outside the city in the Laurel Highlands and offering visitors classic amusement rides, a complete waterpark, live entertainment and unique attractions, including Story Book Forest.

● Kennywood – Located southeast of the city, enjoy a unique mix of modern thrills and classic rides, including seven roller coasters and a 12-ride Kiddieland in this 120 year old amusement park. Recent additions include Thomas Town™ and Steelers Country.

● Moonshot Museum – Offering an unprecedented opportunity to get up close and behind the scenes of the 21st century space industry, this is a museum like no other. One where visitors can watch the real-time assembly of lunar spacecraft in Astrobotic’s clean room lab and explore interactive space exhibits from engineering a rover to designing a mission patch.

● Mr. Messado’s School of Magic – Bringing a fresh new take on the age-old art of prestidigitation, superstar magician Mr. Messado performs a 60-minute spectacular, full of stunning magic, hilarious comedy, and interactive wonder. (ages 8+)

● Pittsburgh Botanic Garden – Providing 65 acres of outdoor gardens and woodlands to explore, family adventures include David Rogers’ Big Bugs + Pollinators exhibit of larger-than-life sculptures of pollinators and insects.

● Senator John Heinz History Center – With six floors of exciting exhibits and activities, the Heinz History Center is the perfect place to learn of Pittsburgh’s historic roots. Explore the Neighborhood of Make-Believe featuring the original set and puppets from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Design Pop Art, construct bridges, and more in the interactive Discovery Place, or slide down the “Liberty Tube” in the museum’s Kidsburgh exhibit.

For more information about KidsBURGH® head to Explore Only in Pittsburgh family-friendly attractions all summer long! | Visit Pittsburgh