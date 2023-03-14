fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsBritish Airways and JetBlue Secure US Approval for Codeshare Partnership
Travel News

British Airways and JetBlue Secure US Approval for Codeshare Partnership

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

British Airways has received US approval to enter into a partnership with transatlantic rival JetBlue.

The two carriers plan to codeshare on dozens of flights between Europe and the US.

The codeshare agreement, filed with the US Department of Transportation last month, was approved last Friday.

This agreement enables the airlines to offer tickets on select flights operated by each other.

A JetBlue spokesperson said: “With the new codeshare, customers will be able to seamlessly book a single ticket for travel on both airlines, providing an expanded network of destinations across Europe and the US.”

As a result of the deal, British Airways will sell 75 US domestic flights from New York and Boston operated by JetBlue, while JetBlue will sell 17 intra-European flights operated by British Airways.

While JetBlue is looking to expand in Europe, it has dropped its flights from London Gatwick to New York and Boston for the upcoming winter season.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Travel Tip Tuesday with Fresha

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie