British Airways and JetBlue Secure US Approval for Codeshare Partnership

British Airways has received US approval to enter into a partnership with transatlantic rival JetBlue.

The two carriers plan to codeshare on dozens of flights between Europe and the US.

The codeshare agreement, filed with the US Department of Transportation last month, was approved last Friday.

This agreement enables the airlines to offer tickets on select flights operated by each other.

A JetBlue spokesperson said: “With the new codeshare, customers will be able to seamlessly book a single ticket for travel on both airlines, providing an expanded network of destinations across Europe and the US.”

As a result of the deal, British Airways will sell 75 US domestic flights from New York and Boston operated by JetBlue, while JetBlue will sell 17 intra-European flights operated by British Airways.

While JetBlue is looking to expand in Europe, it has dropped its flights from London Gatwick to New York and Boston for the upcoming winter season.