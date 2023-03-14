fbpx
Cruise News

Silversea’s New Ship Silver Ray Sets Sail After Official Naming Ceremony in Lisbon

By Emer Roche
Silversea has officially christened its new ship, Silver Ray, during a ceremony in Lisbon.

Ocean scientist Dr. María Josefina Olascoaga, the ship’s Godmother, named Silver Ray before it embarked on its maiden voyage from Lisbon on June 15.

Silver Ray is the second Nova-Class ship in the Silversea fleet, joining its sister ship, Silver Nova. The new ship mirrors every aspect of Silver Nova, featuring a unique, asymmetrical design and extensive use of glass in both public areas and suites, providing uninterrupted views from anywhere on board. Additionally, Silver Ray is one of the most spacious ships ever built, offering a high space-to-guest ratio while remaining agile, as its name suggests.

The new ship will spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean, before crossing the Atlantic to the Americas in December 2024.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
