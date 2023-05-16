Supplier of the Week – Air Transat

Can you feel those summer vibes yet? What if we tell you that Air Transat has a promotion starting on 16 May! Until 8 June, book your customers’ next Canadian adventure from just €329 per person return* during Air Transat’s Summer Vibes promo, valid on flights taken between 16 May and 31 October 2023.

With Canada’s stunning natural landscapes, vibrant festivals and bustling cities, we’ve got their ticket to the ultimate summer holiday at a steal of a deal!

Perks of flying Air Transat

This summer, award-winning Air Transat is delighted to be offering increased direct services to Toronto from Dublin with up to 6 flights per week.

Promo or not, passengers always benefit from the sought-after inclusions of North America’s Best Leisure Airline, like a generous cabin baggage allowance, a tasty meal, drinks and more. Each seat is equipped with a personal touchscreen offering movies, TV shows and games at passengers’ fingertips, and the warm and welcoming Air Transat crew is just the icing on the cake!

Do you have customers looking for added extras? Then check out Option Plus, offering a range of additional features to enhance their travel experience including priority check-in and boarding, a range of in-flight amenities, including a comfort kit with a blanket, inflatable neck pillow, and earbuds, and an extra piece of checked baggage.

For those looking to travel in style, Air Transat’s premium economy Club Class is the perfect solution. In our exclusive 12-seat cabin, passengers relax in spacious and comfortable seats (the widest premium economy seats to Canada!), receive premium travel amenities, enjoy delicious food, complimentary snacks and beverages, and benefit from priority airport services for a relaxing travel experience.

Did you know that Air Transat has its own Kids Club? The free to join club provides a range of fun and engaging activities for children aged 2 to 11 years old and with exclusive check‑in counters, side-by-side seating assignments so parents and children can sit together… families are in for a treat!

Increased service to Canada

With up to six direct flights a week from Dublin to Toronto this summer and autumn, plus a range of fare types for extra convenience and flexibility, we’ve got your clients’ ticket to the ultimate Canadian holiday!

Did you know?

During ‘Learning at Work’ week (15-21 May), Air Transat is offering extra prizes to be won each day for those who join their Facebook Group and complete their OTT training course. Don’t snooze and get learning – join today at Air Transat UK&I Agents Hub or complete the course over at airtransat-ott.com

Meet the UK&I team

*GDS surcharge applies. Prices are per person based on return Eco Budget fares, including all taxes, for travel on select dates and routes between 16 May and 31 Oct 2023. Certain destinations may include a connection. Valid on new bookings only made between 16 May and 08 Jun 2023. Subject to limited availability at time of booking. Other routes available with Air Transat. Full T&Cs apply, see website for details.