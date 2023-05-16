Ryanair Cork to Seville and La Rochelle Routes to Take Off on June Bank Holiday Weekend

Ryanair’s brand-new routes from Cork Airport to Seville and La Rochelle are due to take off for the first time this June bank holiday weekend (1 and 4 June respectively) as part of the airline’s biggest ever Summer 2023 schedule.

This summer, Ryanair will operate more than 270 weekly flights across 29 routes to and from Cork Airport, where the airline has grown by over 20% year-on-year and where it has three planes based.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“As Cork’s No. 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to operate our first flights from Cork Airport to Seville in Spain and La Rochelle in France this June bank holiday weekend as part of our biggest ever Summer ’23 schedule.

“These two exciting new routes to Seville and La Rochelle add to our 27 routes currently operating to/from Cork Airport this Summer, including our new Venice and Rome routes, offering our customers in the south of Ireland even more choice and at the lowest fares when booking their Summer ’23 getaways.

“This record schedule is underpinned by Ryanair’s 3 based aircraft at Cork Airport, which represent a $300m investment and support over 1,300 local jobs while driving invaluable inbound tourism for the region too.