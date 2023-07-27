River Cruise Fam Onboard Travelmarvel’s Capella

ITTN’s Shane Cullen and Sharon Jordan embarked on a 2-night trip cruising the Rhine, starting from Amsterdam before journeying on to Cologne. This fam trip took members of the Irish travel trade onboard Capella, one of Travelmarvel’s recently launched ships.

Travelmarvel is part of APT, Australia’s largest family-owned tour and cruise company. This connection is reflected in the guest composition with many onboard from Australia and New Zealand. Travelmarvel represents APT Group’s more affordable river cruises offering 4-star sailings.

A Dutch Start

A short hop on a timely Aer Lingus flight from Dublin Airport to Schiphol Airport in the Dutch capital took just 1 hour and 40 minutes. A taxi into the centre of Amsterdam ranges from €35 to €55 though a train is just €5.90 and will leave you in Amsterdam Central – a stunning neo-Renaissance building dating back to the late 1800s. Walk from here through the bustling streets of this famous capital or hop on a boat tour that cruises through the canals spread throughout the city.

River cruises, such as Travelmarvel, typically dock behind this station, either along De Ruijterkade Street or Westerdoksdijk Street which is within easy walking distance of the city.

With Travelmarvel, arrival transfers are included and the group was collected by a private coach from the airport and dropped at the gangway of the ship.

The group boarded the APT Travelmarvel Capella. She is one of three sister to ships which include Vega and Polaris – all of which are identical.

The Travelmarvel Capella had docked the night previously in the Port of Amsterdam. Sleek and spotless, she reflects her young age – she was built in 2020/21 and launched in 2022.

Boarding barely took minutes given her size & capacity. She is an elegant 135m in length with 44 staff members to cater for the maximum capacity of 182 passengers onboard. On our river cruise, she is at c.80% capacity. With almost 150 guests, there was a relaxed, content energy coupled with plenty of space across the decks and lounge areas.

The first afternoon afforded guests a chance to chill with a drinks reception held to welcome all. A few glasses of bubbly were had as the audience listened to the captain’s speech where he introduced the team taking care of the guests.

Dining Onboard Travelmarvel’s Capella

Dining options onboard include the Constellations Restaurant, a more formal diner setting with regional specialities – this offers four-course dinner experiences.

A light snack selection is available in the True North Lounge offering a more serene setting. This is also the venue for nightly entertainment in a relaxed atmosphere.

Alternatively, head to the Irish-themed McGeary’s Bar serving traditional pub fare.

Included with the meals are local wine and beer, as well as soft drinks. Onboard prices are reasonable with a branded vodka & cola c. €6.80 / gin & tonic from €7.20, a 33cl Heineken or Becks Beer, €4.00, and cocktails from €7.50. During our trip, the ship offered happy hours with drinks onboard for half the printed price.

Lunches on board are buffet though guests can opt for the pub grub in McGeary’s (shepherd’s pie proved very popular). Dinner both nights in the Constellations Restaurant with the second night a fabulous Gala Dinner.

When docking in Amsterdam, Capella overnights in the city giving guests the option of dining onshore. The real benefit of river cruising is that the ships tend to dock in central locations to the cities – it was a mere 5-minute stroll to the heart of Amsterdam.

Sun & Sky – Decks on Offer

On Capella’s rooftop, the large Sun Deck offers space to relax and unwind and enjoy the views. Here you’ll find the heated whirlpool (if you’re brave enough).

One great new feature of these ships is the Sky Deck Terrace & Bar set half a deck lower than the rear Sun Deck meaning it is accessible even when passing through locks and under bridges.

The Capella also features a fitness room, walking track and bicycles for use onshore – ideal for the level streets and bike-friendly Amsterdam.

Room Types Onboard Capella

There are 91 staterooms and suites onboard which range in size from 153 – 258 sqft. Staterooms and suites on the middle and upper decks feature floor-to-ceiling windows, that drop down to create a French (Juliette) balcony at the touch of a button.

All have personal climate control, en-suite bathrooms (with fantastic, high-powered showers), double or twin beds and TV, a safe and a mini-fridge. Wifi is free for one device.

For More on Travelmarvel’s Fam Trip

