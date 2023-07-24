APT & Travelmarvel Irish Fam Trip with ITTN

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan and Shane Cullen are off to experience a 2-night river cruise with the Irish travel trade onboard the new Travelmarvel ship, Capella. Joining the fam trip is Dawn Conway (Cassidy Travel), Jean Cussack (Icon Travel), Stella Grant (O Hanrahan Travel), Katrina McMullan (Travel Counsellors), Alice Swords (Sunway), Caroline Kelly (Strand Travel), Megan Bourke (Cassidy Travel – St Stephen’s Green), Paula Cross (Platinum Travel) and Zina Charbane (Best4Travel). Elaine O’Brien (Business Manager – Travelmarvel Ireland) is hosting the trip.

Onboard the Capella – Amsterdam to Cologne

The group will travel from Dublin to Schiphol Airport, and board the Travelmarvel ship as she sails her way from Amsterdam along the Rhine to Cologne in Germany.

The group will have a chance to experience the Travelmarvel package which includes “Balcony cabins, arrival transfers, excursions as per the itinerary, tips, full board and drinks with your meals”. Excursions include a glass-top boat trip through the maze of waterways in Amsterdam and a chance to explore the Dutch city and a visit to Rembrandt’s Windmill. Furthermore, sailing the Rhine will bring the guests to the World Heritage listed Augustusburg Castle.

Stay tuned to ITTN for all the updates on this exclusive ITTN fam.