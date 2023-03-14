fbpx
ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Winning Time

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Happy Saturday! Can you believe it’s August already? We hope you’ve been enjoying the Saturday newsletter and our weekly competition. This competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Stuart Barber from Best4Travel who has won a €100 One4All voucher for correctly guessing that Aerlingus are starting a direct flight from DUB to LAS. Email [email protected] to claim your prize.

If you haven’t been on holiday yet this year and need a break, we’ve a €100 Hotel voucher to give away this week.

To enter, simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
