Win an Antarctic Trip for 2 with AE Expeditions

AE Expeditions, formerly known as Aurora Expeditions, is a renowned adventure travel company specialising in small-group expeditions to some of the world’s most remote and pristine locations. Founded in 1991, AE Expeditions offers immersive, educational journeys led by expert guides, focusing on polar regions, including Antarctica and the Arctic, as well as other wilderness destinations. The company’s ethos is rooted in sustainability and environmental stewardship, aiming to provide transformative travel experiences while minimizing its ecological footprint. AE Expeditions were awarded the highly coveted B-Corp Certification in March 2024, which demonstrates AE Expeditions commitment to putting people and planet, ahead of company profits.

Make a booking with AE Expeditions before 31 July and you can be in with the chance of winning some fantastic prizes such as €100 vouchers and iPad minis. Not only that, but each booking will receive points to go into the competition to win a trip to Antarctica for 2!

To enter, please email your booking reference, name and address to [email protected] for each booking you make.

If you would like to organise training for your agency, please contact Ireland BDM Andy Tait at [email protected].   

To read more about AE Expeditions, from the recent Expedition Cruise Network roadshow in Dublin click here and make sure you join the AE Expeditions agent Facebook group for more information about this competition!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
