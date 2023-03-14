Wendy Wu Tours Launches Inclusive Cruise & Tour Holidays

Wendy Wu Tours, the leading specialist in Asia travel, has announced a major first: the launch of its exclusive, fully inclusive Cruise & Tour holidays.

This pioneering offering combines top-tier ocean cruises with Wendy Wu’s award-winning land tours, providing travellers with a unique and immersive way to explore Asia.

Wendy Wu Tours is launching this innovative collection in response to the growing demand for comprehensive travel experiences that offer both relaxation and cultural immersion. Recognising the unique appeal of Asia’s diverse landscapes and rich heritage, Wendy Wu Tours has curated these journeys to provide travellers with an unparalleled adventure, merging the convenience of cruising with the depth of guided land tours. This launch represents a strategic move to leverage their expertise in Asia travel and address the increasing desire for seamless, multifaceted holidays.

“Wendy Wu Tours is about delivering unparalleled travel experiences,” said Gary King, Head of Trade Sales at Wendy Wu Tours. “Our new Cruise & Tour collection exemplifies this, offering customers the unique opportunity to explore Asia from both sea and land. The early interest and bookings highlight the demand for such comprehensive travel experiences. This launch is fantastic news for our travel agents as it empowers them to offer an even broader array of unique and captivating holiday options to their clients. To fully support this initiative, Wendy Wu Tours’ dedicated trade support team will be visiting agents nationwide, providing in-depth training sessions and exclusive promotional materials. We are committed to equipping our agents with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively promote our new Cruise & Tour collection, ensuring they can offer their customers exceptional value and unforgettable experiences.”

Highlighted Itineraries Include:

26-day Beijing to Singapore from £6,740 per person: An epic journey featuring the Great Wall, Terracotta Warriors, and the vibrant cityscapes of Southeast Asia. Includes guided tours of historic sites, cultural performances, and modern marvels like Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands.

21-day China by Land, Japan by Sea from £5,980 per person: Start with China’s iconic landmarks such as the Forbidden City and Great Wall, then sail to Japan’s serene temples and dynamic cities, including Tokyo and Kyoto, with onboard cultural activities and gourmet dining.

19-day Bangkok to Mumbai from £5,690 per person: A cultural odyssey through Asia, visiting Thailand’s floating markets, Myanmar’s golden pagodas, and India’s historic Mumbai, with enriching shore excursions and local culinary experiences.

22-day India by Land, Southeast Asia by Sea from £6,350 per person: Discover India’s spiritual heartlands and Southeast Asia’s exotic ports. Highlights include the Taj Mahal, Angkor Wat, and vibrant cities like Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

24-day Singapore to Tokyo from £7,200 per person: Sail from the ultramodern to the deeply traditional, exploring Singapore’s gardens, Kyoto’s historic temples, and Tokyo’s bustling streets. Includes immersive cultural tours and luxury cruise amenities.

20-day Japan by Land & Sea from £6,800 per person: A deep dive into Japan’s rich culture and scenic beauty, from Kyoto’s gardens to Osaka’s vibrant nightlife, with comprehensive land tours and luxurious sea voyages.

18-day Osaka to Seoul from £5,950 per person: Explore the cultural treasures of Japan and South Korea, visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites, traditional villages, and modern metropolises like Seoul.

17-day Journey through Southern Africa from £6,500 per person: An adventurous exploration of Africa’s diverse landscapes, including Cape Town’s Table Mountain, Botswana’s wildlife reserves, and Victoria Falls, with safari excursions and luxury cruise comforts.

16-day Snow Monkeys & Singapore from £5,750 per person: Witness Japan’s famous snow monkeys in their natural habitat and enjoy Singapore’s urban jungle. Includes guided tours, wildlife encounters, and vibrant city explorations.

Gary King added:“We are thrilled to offer these ground-breaking itineraries at fantastic value. Travelling with Wendy Wu Tours means you’ll experience the most immersive, culturally rich, and authentic adventures. The demand for Asia travel is soaring, so we encourage travellers to book early to secure their dream holiday. This launch is fantastic news for our travel agents as it empowers them to offer an even broader array of unique and captivating holiday options to their clients. To fully support this initiative, Wendy Wu Tours’ dedicated trade support team will be visiting agents nationwide, providing in-depth training sessions and exclusive promotional materials. We are committed to equipping our agents with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively promote our new Cruise & Tour collection, ensuring they can offer their customers exceptional value and unforgettable experiences.”