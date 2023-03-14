Crystal Ski Holidays Announces New Winter Flights from Belfast International Airport to Salzburg and Turin

Crystal Ski Holidays, the UK and Ireland’s leading ski holiday operator, will operate a brand-new winter flight programme for the 2024-2025 season with two direct flights from Belfast International Airport to Salzburg in Austria and Turin in Italy.

If you’re planning to hit the slopes later this year, Crystal Ski Holidays are offering for a limited time only Buy One Lift Pass, Get One Free* when you book this year’s ski holiday. Your lift pass is your ticket to the slopes and gives you access to all the chairlifts, gondolas and cable cars on the mountain so it’s a must for any ski-break.

The Belfast to Salzburg flight will operate each Saturday from 21st December 2024 to 22nd March 2025 (last inbound) and will serve well-known Austrian resorts including Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein, Ellmau, Fieberbrunn, Hinterglemm, Kaprun, Kitzbuhel, Nassfeld, Obertauern, Rauris, Saalbach, Schladming, Soll, St Johann in Tirol, Wagrain and Zell am See.

Many of the Austrian resorts offer shorter transfers, which are ideal for avid skiers and families alike. The large towns of Kitzbuhel and Zell am See are world-famous for their winter sports and are ideally connected by train for non-skiers who want to explore the cities of Vienna and Salzburg. For seasoned skiers, Zell am See & Saalbach are both part of the Skicircus skiing area complete with over 200 km of runs while Soll & St Johann offer great value hotels.

The Belfast to Turin flight will operate on Sundays from 22nd December 2024 to 23rd March 2025 (last inbound) and will serve the Italian resorts of Bardonecchia, Cervinia, Courmayeur, Gressoney, La Thuile, Pila, Sauze D’oulx, Sestriere and Sansicaro.

Both Sauze D’oulx and Sestriere are a part of the Milky Way ski area which offers up to 400km of skiing. Cervinia is a big favourite with more experienced skiers and offers a day skiing in Zermatt (Switzerland on the area lift pass). It’s a lively resort and a more affordable option for holidaymakers who want to ski Switzerland. Courmayeur is great for couples and those looking for tree-line slopes and an authentic town while families love La Thuile as the Planibel complex ticks all the boxes with location & facilities.

All Crystal Ski Holiday packages include return flights, with free luggage allowance of 20kg per person, transfers to and from your chosen resort and accommodation for the duration of your stay.