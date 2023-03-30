SEARCH
Wales Moving Closer to Introducing Tourist Visitor Tax

By Geoff Percival
Wales is edging closer to becoming the latest European destination to begin charging tourists an extra levy for simply visiting.

Such a move would add Wales to a growing list of European cities, countries and regions looking to raise extra funds for tourism growth by placing an additional levy on visitor stays. That list already includes Manchester, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Greece, Amsterdam and Catalonia.

While this issue has been bubbling for some time, the Welsh Government has now confirmed – according to Wales Online – that it will put the legislation to a vote in the Welsh parliament within the current term of government, which is scheduled to run to 2026.

Wales Online quoted Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government as saying: “As the Easter break approaches and many parts of Wales prepare to welcome visitors from around the world, it’s more important than ever that we look to create a sustainable tourism sector that also supports local communities. Over the coming years, we will continue to work with businesses, local government and all our partners to design a levy that will put power into the hands of local communities.”

