Etihad A350 Arrives In Dublin

This morning Etihad hosted travel media for an exclusive tour of their new Airbus A350 aircraft. Guests were treated to a complimentary breakfast in Dublin Airport’s fantastic East Lounge before getting to explore the aircraft’s Business class and Economy cabins, even getting a glimpse of the cockpit.

Etihad is renowned for its fleet of high quality aircraft, and the A350 is no exception. It features Etihad’s latest interior cabin, with lighting design inspired by the shadows cast by Abu Dhabi’s palm trees. The cabin provides an optimum environment for sleeping by emulating natural ambient light. A Dark mode interface is also available on the E-Box inflight entertainment system to help reduce the jet lag.

Business class houses 44 Business ‘studios’ with their own sliding doors for privacy. The seats, which are over 20″ wide, recline into a fully flat bed with a length of 79″. Each Business studio is equipped with an 18.5″ screen and noise cancelling headphones that connect via Bluetooth to the aircraft’s in-flight entertainment system. The seats also feature a wireless charging dock and ample storage space. A carefully curated a la carte menu is available in Business class, along with Etihad’s ‘dine anytime’ service on longer flights.

The spacious economy cabin features 327 seats arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration. The Crystal Cabin Award winning seats were selected based on their comfort and sustainability credentials. They also went through extensive customer trials. Passengers can also opt for one of the 45 ‘Economy Space’ seats which have been enhanced with an additional 4 inches of legroom. The Economy seats feature USB charging, Bluetooth headphone pairing, a 13.3″ screen and Etihad’s signature supportive headrest. Passengers receive pillows and blankets on longer flights for added comfort.

Etihad’s Airbus A350 will operate to and from Dublin on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays. The route is operated by the Boeing 787-10 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.