Virgin Hotels to Open First Property in London

Virgin Hotels is set to open its first hotel in London, later this year.

The new 120-bedroom Virgin Hotels London will be located on Curtain Road in Shoreditch, and is set to open on August 1.

It will be the eighth property in the Virgin Hotels portfolio; following on from Edinburgh, Dallas, New Orleans, New York, Las Vegas, Nashville and Chicago.

Virgin Group founder, Richard Branson, said: “We’re all absolutely delighted that Virgin Hotels Collection will be opening a Virgin hotel in London. Since the inception of Virgin Hotels, we’ve had our sights set on London; a place that so many of our customers either call home, or name as one of their favourite destinations.

“At Virgin, we’ve been disrupting the travel industry for more than 40 years, from land to air to sea – even to space. Our success comes from identifying where we can make a difference.”