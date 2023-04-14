Virgin Atlantic Confirmed As Headline Sponsor Of The ITTN Awards 2023

ITTN is thrilled to announce that Virgin Atlantic will be the Headline Sponsor of the ITTN Awards 2023, for the second consecutive year. ITTN are extremely grateful for the continued support and commitment that Virgin Atlantic has shown towards the ITTN Awards and our industry as a whole.

“We are delighted to be Headline Sponsors once again!” remarked Eileen Penrose (Account Manager Virgin Atlantic Ireland) “After the success of last year’s event we are excited to work with ITTN again for the Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023. It has already been an action-packed year with the announcement of Virgin Atlantic joining Skyteam alliance and new aircraft deliveries with much more to follow!“

As one of the world’s leading airlines, Virgin Atlantic has been a major player in the travel industry for over three decades. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, the airline has become synonymous with quality service and exceptional value. This aligns perfectly with the ethos of the ITTN Awards, which recognises excellence and innovation in the travel industry!

The ITTN Awards are an important event in the travel industry calendar, and Virgin Atlantic’s involvement ensures that we are able to deliver a truly exceptional evening for all of our guests, including travel agents, suppliers, and industry leaders. Once again, we extend our sincere thanks to Virgin Atlantic for their continued support, and we look forward to another fantastic event in 2023.

Eileen is Irish agent’s point of contact for all Virgin Atlantic queries and is on-hand to assist you. Eileen’s details can be found on ITTN’s Travel Directory.

To book your table or to discuss sponsorship options for the 2023 ITTN Awards, please contact [email protected]