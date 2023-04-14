Cocktails and Learning with Costa Brava & Girona Pyrenees

Last Night Costa Brava and Girona Pyrenees hosted travel trade and media in Medley, Fleet street for a night of learning, networking and cocktail making. The event was organised by Jens Bachmann from Avia Reps.

The evening started with networking with the suppliers from the Costs Brava Region. Suppliers included representatives from the Costa Brava Tourist Board, Castello D’Empúries Tourism Board, Hotel Carlemany Girona, Park Hotel San Jorge by Escampa Hotels, Lloret de Mar Tourism Board, Hotel Best Western Premier CMC Girona, Calonge I Sant Antoni Tourism Board, Brava Hotels and Aqua Banys Romans.

Costa Brava and Girona Pyrenees are promoting their new campaign of Live Twice, offering both adventure and relaxation in one destination. Costa Brava is a stunning coastal region located in northeastern Spain, stretching along the Mediterranean Sea. Costa Brava is the birth place of Salvador Dalí and is famous for its beautiful beaches, including the picturesque coves that are perfect for swimming and sunbathing. While the Girona Pyrenees is a paradise for nature lovers, offering spectacular landscapes, crystal-clear lakes, and a diverse range of flora and fauna. The region is dotted with charming villages and towns, each with their unique character and cultural heritage.

After time for networking, everyone was gathered upstairs for a cocktail competition. After a presentation on the destinations it was ‘Cocktail Time’. Everyone was broken out into groups and we had lots of different cocktail ingredients from the region of Costa Brava. We had to come up with a name and a story for our cocktail. My teams cocktail was called the ‘Dalí Dilemma’ but unfortunately was beaten by Table Four and their Costa Brava and Liffey inspired cocktail. The evening then concluded with some tapas inspired by the region.