Virgin Atlantic Adds More Flights to Boston and JFK

Virgin Atlantic has revealed its intentions to enhance capacity from Heathrow to two significant US cities for the summer of 2024.

The airline is introducing a seventh daily flight to JFK and a second daily service to Boston.

Taking into consideration flights with Virgin’s joint venture partner Delta, there will be a total of 10 daily services to New York – an 11% increase compared to the summer of 2023 – and three flights daily to Boston.

Virgin Atlantic’s departures to Boston will utilise the airline’s newest aircraft, the A330-900neo and A350-1000, resulting in a 23% increase in Upper and Premium seats.

Passengers in Upper Class on the A330-900neo can reserve the Retreat Suite, consisting of two exclusive and spacious suites located at the front of the Upper Class cabin.

For travellers with the joint venture partner Delta, the opportunity to experience its new Delta One product will be available.

These additional services complement the recent announcements by the airline to augment Miami services from 11 flights per week to twice daily year-round, and the introduction of a new seasonal summer service from Manchester to Las Vegas.

Next summer, Virgin Atlantic will offer an average of 27 daily departures from the UK to US destinations, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington DC.