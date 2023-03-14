Viking Cruises Launches 6 New Itineraries in Asia

Viking Cruises has announced six new itineraries in Asia that will expand exclusive access for guests to Japan and China, with Tibet (Xizang) in 2025.

The new voyages range from 15 to 22 days and explore iconic destinations in China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an and Lhasa in Tibet (Xizang), as well as Osaka, Japan.

The itineraries will continue to highlight rarely-seen destinations and ports in China to which only Viking has access.

Each voyage will offer guests immersive destination-focused experiences, insightful lectures and regionally inspired cuisine. Now open for booking, the new itineraries will operate from September 2025 to November 2025 on the Viking Yi Dun—formerly the Viking Sun—a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet.

“We are proud to open our second season of these unique itineraries featuring exploration of the China coast—something that is entirely exclusive to Viking,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking.

“For centuries, these phenomenal destinations in Asia have inspired travelers with ancient history and rich culture. Our guests are curious travellers who travel as a way to broaden their minds, and we look forward to introducing more of Asia to them in 2025.”

New Asia Voyages in 2025:

NEW Jewels of Japan & China (15 days; Beijing to Tokyo) — Embark on a 15-day voyage to discover the history, culture and cuisine of the Far East. Guests will immerse themselves in the German heritage of Qingdao and marvel at Shanghai, a city that perfectly blends tradition and modernity. Admire the natural beauty of Jeju, South Korea and Miyazaki and take in majestic views of Mt. Fuji in Shimizu. Overnight stays in vibrant Hiroshima and Osaka offer guests more opportunities for exploration.

Pre and Post Land Extensions

For additional immersion in Asia, Viking is also offering a variety of pre and post land extensions for its 2025 China itineraries, including: