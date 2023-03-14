SEARCH
Venice Limits Tour Groups to 25 People in Latest Fight Against Overtourism

By Geoff Percival
Venice has introduced a limit on tour group sizes.

From this week, the city will introduce the next wave of its rules aimed at tackling overtourism. These will include a limit of 25 persons per tour group and a ban on tour guides using megaphones.

School tours and small children are exempt from the new rules.

While many cities and regions have started charging tourist taxes, the Italian city has become something of the poster child for combating overtourism.

Back in April, Venice became the first city in the world to officially charge tourists to enter its city centre; and just last month said it was considering doubling the charge – which covers a number of certain days per year – to €10.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
