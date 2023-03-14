SEARCH
Flat 100ml Carry-On Liquid Rule to be Reinstated EU-Wide Next Week

By Geoff Percival
The rules for EU airline passengers carrying liquids onboard planes will revert to the universal standard of 100mls from next Sunday, September 1.

This is despite certain airports doing away with the limit as they have improved their scanning technology in recent months.

The resumption of the flat universal guideline is due to remain until there is far more consistency of modern scanning equipment across EU airports.

Exceptions to the rule will be baby food, special dietary food and medicines. All other liquids of over 100ml in volume must be separately bagged in a clear bag and presented at security.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
