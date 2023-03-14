Flat 100ml Carry-On Liquid Rule to be Reinstated EU-Wide Next Week

The rules for EU airline passengers carrying liquids onboard planes will revert to the universal standard of 100mls from next Sunday, September 1.

This is despite certain airports doing away with the limit as they have improved their scanning technology in recent months.

The resumption of the flat universal guideline is due to remain until there is far more consistency of modern scanning equipment across EU airports.

Exceptions to the rule will be baby food, special dietary food and medicines. All other liquids of over 100ml in volume must be separately bagged in a clear bag and presented at security.