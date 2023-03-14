US to Ban Airlines from Charging Parents to Sit Next to Their Children

The United States is planning to ban airlines from charging parents a fee to sit next to their children.

Under the proposal from the US Department of Transportation, airlines will be required to seat children aged 13 or younger next to their parent or accompanying adult for free.

If adjacent seats aren’t available when the flights are booked, airlines will be obliged to offer the families a refund or allow them to wait to see if seats become available.

If seats don’t become available before boarding, airlines will have to give families the option of being rebooked onto the next available flight with adjacent seating.

The new law could save a family of four up to $200 for a round trip, according to the Biden administration.

Alaska, American, Frontier, and JetBlue already guarantee that children under 14 can sit next to an accompanying adult for free.

The US Department of Transportation has given airlines two months to comment on its proposals before making a ruling.