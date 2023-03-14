fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsVirgin Atlantic to End Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Flights, Adds More...
Travel News

Virgin Atlantic to End Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Flights, Adds More to Antigua and Barbados

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Virgin Atlantic is dropping flights to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos early next year.

Instead, it will operate additional flights to Antigua, Barbados, and Cape Town in South Africa.

Flights from London Heathrow to the Bahamas will cease on 23 February, and services to Turks and Caicos from Heathrow will end two days earlier on 21 February.

Customers with existing bookings are being contacted to be offered refunds or alternative flights with another airline, it said.

A Virgin spokesperson added: “As we continue to focus on optimising our network, we regularly review the destinations we fly to.

“As part of this, we’ve made the decision to increase our frequencies to Antigua, Barbados, and Cape Town next year, and to sadly suspend operations to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

“We’re very sorry for the disappointment caused to our customers flying to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Anyone booked to travel on these routes from 24 February and 22 February respectively will be contacted with their options.”

Virgin flies three times a week to the Bahamas and twice weekly to Turks and Caicos. It will increase its service to Antigua from once a week to four flights a week from 28 October 2024 until the end of April, and its Barbados service will increase from seven to 10 flights a week, also from 28 October.

At the same time, Virgin will extend its seasonal service to Cape Town by a month, to 30 April.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
US to Ban Airlines from Charging Parents to Sit Next to Their Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie