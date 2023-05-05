United Airlines Increases Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

United Airlines will begin using a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on departing flights from San Francisco International Airport and is planning to use an SAF blend later this year at London Heathrow Airport, which could put the airline on track to use approximately 10 million gallons of SAF in 2023, nearly three times more than 2022 and close to 10 times more than 2019.

“It’s remarkable to see that in just a few years United has exponentially increased its SAF use,”said United Chief Sustainability Officer Lauren Riley.

“While 10 million gallons of SAF in 2023 represents a fraction of what we need, we have also made big investments in producers that are using everything from ethanol to algae, to CO 2, to help increase our available future supply. We believe these investments, along with our continued collaboration with policymakers, cross-industry businesses, and other airlines will help us scale this brand-new industry to achieve comparable success to solar and wind.”

To date, United has invested in the future production of over five billion gallons of SAF – more than any airline – and as a result of this latest announcement, the carrier will fly more miles in 2023 than any airline.

United has used SAF blends at Los Angeles International Airport since 2016 and Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam since 2022 and continues to use SAF at those airports in 2023.