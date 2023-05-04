TTR – Travel Trade Account Manager

Basis: Full-Time

Location: Dublin

TTR – Travel Trade Representation – specialises in providing international clients with representation services in the Irish travel and tourism market. Founded in 2006, we have grown and expanded to meet the needs of our growing list of clients which include airlines, tourist boards, travel agents, tour operators, hotels and travel related products and services.

Your primary responsibilities in this position will include managing and organising our own TTR travel industry events, as well as a large number of client and bespoke events that we host each year.

In addition to events and conferences, TTR- Travel Trade Representation, works with the Irish travel trade on behalf of international clients from all over the world. Your primary responsibility will be to represent our clients in Ireland.

Main Duties:

Client relations. Manage relationships with clients and provide counsel where required. Keep clients informed of work and timelines.

Manage client account work.

Coordinate and manage all aspects of TTR events through appropriate planning and preparation. Events include TTR industry roadshows, trade conferences and exhibitions.

Manage and coordinate event programs and agendas, as well as design, copy, and production deadlines for all event materials such as invitations and onsite programs.

Create, plan and coordinate bespoke events for clients both virtual and live such as webinar series, Facebook live chats, trade events.

B2B Sales training and Agents visits

Participate in client meetings and complete conference reports and minutes for client meetings.

Client representation at trade shows and conferences in Ireland and abroad

Plan and manage client FAM trips for the Irish travel trade

Liaise and build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

What We Are Looking For:

5+ years’ experience in the travel industry working with the trade

Experience in B2B sales within the travel industry

Event management skills

Strong relationship and networking skills

Be highly computer literate and extremely organised

Confident using social media

A “can-do” temperament. Commitment to meeting tight project deadlines.

A self-starter who is energetic, enthusiastic, persistent, creative and motivated to work in a fast-paced, team environment.

Awareness of value of time and the ability to maximise the use of the time allotted to each project; ability to “work smart”

Strong people skills: ability to interact with a wide range of personalities

A positive attitude

Trustworthy; honest and reliable

Sociable and outgoing

Salary: Dependent on experience

Please note that some travel (both in Ireland and abroad) may be required from time to time.

Interested applicants should send their CV to [email protected]