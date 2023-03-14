United Airlines Cabin Crew Vote for Strike Action over Contract Dispute

United Airlines cabin crew have voted overwhelmingly for strike action over an ongoing dispute over work conditions and contracts.

Members of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union voted with a 99.99% majority for strike action, with the ballot seeing a 90.21% member vote turnout.

The ballot is in response to a dispute over working conditions and the lack of new contracts. The union has also criticised the lack of new contracts while United’s management have received large pay increases.